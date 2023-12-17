The Evolution of Vice: A Look at America’s Sinful Cities

According to a recent study WalletHub, Americans have always had a penchant for indulging in their vices. From gluttonous feasts to alcohol-fueled nights, the country is no stranger to sinful behavior. However, when it comes to handling these illicit habits, some cities fare better than others. The study, which evaluated 182 cities, provides a fascinating glimpse into the most sinful cities in America for 2023.

One of the cities under scrutiny was Albuquerque, which experienced a decrease in its sinful ways compared to the previous year. Dropping from its previous position at No. 70, Albuquerque now sits at No. 80 in the ranking. On the other hand, Las Cruces has seen a surge in its sinful activities, climbing a few notches from No. 146 to No. 143 this year.

To determine the rankings, WalletHub considered seven key dimensions, including Anger & Hatred, Jealousy, Excesses & Vices, Greed, Lust, Vanity, and Laziness. The study analyzed 37 different metrics, such as violent crimes, sex offenders per capita, and thefts per 1,000 residents, to assess the cities’ standing in these dimensions.

Albuquerque’s performance varied across different categories. It ranked No. 78 for Anger & Hatred, No. 76 for Jealousy (closely followed Las Cruces at No. 77), No. 36 for Excesses & Vices, No. 153 for Greed, and No. 85 for Lust. Las Cruces, on the other hand, secured the No. 133 spot for Anger & Hatred, No. 132 for Excesses & Vices, No. 127 for Greed, and a relatively higher position at No. 54 for Lust.

While Albuquerque and Las Cruces grapple with their sinful tendencies, the city of Las Vegas, NV, reigns supreme as the most sinful city in America. With its allure of wealth and temptation, Las Vegas claimed first place in the Greed category and fourth place in Lust. On the contrary, the study identified Pearl City, HI, as the least sinful city, with most of its rankings falling in the 180s and 170s, except for its position at No. 13 for Greed.

From coast to coast, America embraces its sinful side, with cities showcasing a range of behaviors and temptations. As the rankings suggest, each city has its unique relationship with vice, providing a captivating glimpse into the evolving landscape of sin in America.