Holiday Magic in New Jersey: Morristown and Cape May are Among America’s Festive Towns

Summary: Morristown and Cape May, New Jersey, have been named as two of America’s favorite “Christmassy” towns, according to Mixbook. Both towns go all out to create a festive atmosphere, with buildings draped in garland, the town green adorned with holiday decor, and plenty of lights to create a winter wonderland. In Morristown, the community spirit shines as volunteers from the organization Table of Hope work tirelessly to bring the magic of Christmas to 700 children in need. Cape May also made the list, along with other tri-state area towns like Rhinebeck, Old Saybrook, and Lake Placid.

Title: Experience the Enchantment of Christmas in New Jersey’s Charming Towns

As the holiday season approaches, many dream of stepping into a picturesque town that resembles a scene from a Hallmark Christmas movie. In New Jersey, two towns, Morristown and Cape May, have captured the essence of Christmas and made the list of America’s most festive towns, as declared Mixbook.

Morristown, with its beautifully adorned buildings wrapped in garland, seems like a true winter wonderland. The heart of the town, its green, is transformed into a Christmas spectacle with red bows, a magnificent Christmas tree, and a myriad of twinkling lights. The joy and spirit of Christmas are palpable among the residents, as Mayor Timothy Dougherty shared, “Morristown is one of those communities that truly embodies the essence of Christmas.”

While the magic of the holiday season revolves around giving back, Morristown takes this sentiment to heart. The organization Table of Hope, alongside numerous volunteers, goes above and beyond during this time of year to support those in need. Shirley Henderson, who works closely with the organization, revealed that they are set to distribute gifts to 700 children, which marks a record number for them. This act of kindness comes at a challenging time for families, demonstrating the power of compassion and generosity.

In addition to Morristown, Cape May also proudly represents New Jersey on the list of “Christmassy” towns. These two towns are in esteemed company, with other tri-state area landmarks such as Rhinebeck, Old Saybrook, and Lake Placid making the list. Each place showcases its unique charm and holiday spirit, capturing the imaginations of visitors and locals alike.

So, if you’re yearning to experience the enchantment of a Hallmark Christmas movie, look no further than these delightful towns in New Jersey. They offer a magical escape, where the festive sights and acts of kindness infuse the essence of Christmas into every street.