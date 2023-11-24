Two New Stars Set to Shake Things Up in I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!

In a surprising twist, the latest episode of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! revealed that two new celebrities will be joining the campsite. Jamie Lynn’s triumphant return, after securing 10 stars for her fellow campmates, was interrupted the announcement.

Italian jockey, Frankie, and retired professional boxer, Tony, are the latest additions to the group of ten celebrities already settled in the jungle. Frankie, who has been based in the UK for several years, is expected to be a “superstar” signing, wowing audiences with his bravery in the dreaded Bushtucker Trials. Sources believe that his experience as a jockey will serve him well in facing the challenges that lie ahead.

On the other hand, Tony, a well-known pundit for the sport of boxing since retiring in 2018, will face a unique test in the I’m A Celebrity camp. Despite his many titles, including heavyweight, cruiserweight, and lightweight, Tony admitted that this experience is far outside his comfort zone. After careful consideration, it was his wife who persuaded him to take on the challenge.

As the two newcomers settle into camp life, they will also take on the role of camp coaches. They will guide their fellow campmates in thrilling battles inside the “Scarena.” This new development promises to bring even more excitement and competition to the show.

Don’t miss the next episode of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! airing on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player on Thursday at 9pm.

