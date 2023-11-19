New Borderlands Games Potentially Confirmed on LinkedIn

Amidst anticipation for future Borderlands reveals, it seems that additional games in the popular franchise have been unofficially confirmed. Randel Reiss, a former studio technical director at Gearbox Software’s subsidiary Lost Boys Interactive, revealed in their LinkedIn profile that they were involved in the development of Borderlands 4 and the sequel to the looter shooter spin-off, Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

While the existence of a Borderlands 3 sequel is no surprise, the accidental leak of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands 2 has caught many fans off guard. Both games have yet to be officially announced, but their mention in Reiss’ LinkedIn description suggests that work on them is already underway.

Gearbox CEO, Randy Pitchford, has been playfully teasing Borderlands 4 since the release of Borderlands 3 in 2019. In 2021, he alluded to progress being made on the highly anticipated title. His remarks fuel speculation that Gearbox is actively working on Borderlands 4, despite the uncertain status of another mainline entry.

In recent years, the Borderlands series has continued to captivate players with releases such as Wonderlands in 2022 and New Tales From The Borderlands. Despite criticism regarding the series’ writing, it remains a beloved shooter game known for its satirical corporate universe, diverse characters, and enjoyable gameplay.

It is important to note that the LinkedIn profile mentioning these upcoming games does not necessarily indicate imminent announcements. The information has been circulating recently, despite being present on the profile for some time.

For those eager to dive back into the Borderlands series, we have comprehensive guides on Borderlands 3 legendary weapons and Borderlands 3 classes. Additionally, if you’re seeking something similar to Borderlands, we offer a list of the best games in that vein.

Stay informed with daily PC gaming news, guides, and reviews following us on [source.com].