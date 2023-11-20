New Borderlands Games Potentially Confirmed through LinkedIn Profile

A former developer’s LinkedIn profile has possibly shed light on the existence of future Borderlands games, indicating that both a direct sequel to Borderlands 3 and a spin-off game called Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands 2 may be in development. Randel Reiss, the former studio technical director at Lost Boys Interactive, an independent subsidiary of Gearbox Software, listed both Borderlands 4 and Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands 2 Unreal Engine 4 work on his profile.

While fans have been anticipating a Borderlands 3 sequel, this confirmation adds to the excitement surrounding the next installment. However, the potential leak of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands 2, a sequel to the popular DnD-inspired looter shooter spin-off, comes as a pleasant surprise to many.

Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford has also playfully hinted at Borderlands 4 since the release of Borderlands 3 in 2019. Pitchford mentioned having “a joke about Borderlands 4” but claimed that it hasn’t yet been written. He further invited individuals to join the action of “the big one,” alluding to the development of another mainline entry in the Borderlands series.

Despite varying opinions about the writing of the Borderlands games, they remain a favorite among shooter enthusiasts. The satirical corporate universe, diverse characters, and enjoyable gameplay make the series highly regarded in the gaming community.

However, it’s important to note that the LinkedIn profile merely mentions these games without any indication of an imminent announcement. While it may seem like breaking news, it appears these game references have been on the profile for some time, only recently gaining attention.

