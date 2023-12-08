New Italian Restaurant, Ètra, Opens in Los Angeles with a Personal Touch

Ètra, a new Italian restaurant, is set to open its doors today in Los Angeles, catering to the city’s enduring love for Italian cuisine. Owned chef Evan Algorri, general manager Andrew Lawson, and real estate developer Tyler Stonebreaker, Ètra aims to stand out in the crowded Italian restaurant market offering a personal yet polished approach to food and service.

Algorri and Lawson, both native Angelenos, met in 2020 through their work with Canyon Coffee. They quickly bonded over their shared upbringing in LA, their years of experience in New York City restaurants, and their mutual desire to open their own place. When Stonebreaker joined forces with Algorri after securing the building on North Western Avenue, Ètra was brought to life as an extension of their shared vision.

The name Ètra, meaning in-between, pays homage to the restaurant’s location nestled between Café Telegrama and the offices of Creative Space. The dining room, designed artist John Zabawa of Roller Studio, draws inspiration from California modernism and the soft glow of seaworn shells. With a seating capacity of 60, the space features Baltic birch panels, Zia ceramic tiles, and Hans Agne Jakobsen pendants.

The menu at Ètra reflects Algorri’s culinary upbringing, featuring dishes inspired his mother’s coq au vin and his father’s Caesar salad. Extensive travels in Italy and rigorous French culinary training have also shaped his approach to food. The opening menu showcases six pasta dishes, primarily using dry noodles for enhanced flavor and texture. One of the standout dishes is the bavette Nerano, a twist on a specialty from the Amalfi Coast, featuring zucchini, basil, and poached mussels. Another highlight is the rigatoni Gricia, an amatriciana bianco with guanciale, pecorino Romano, and a silky onion soubise.

By offering vibrant and ingredient-focused dishes, Ètra aims to provide a unique dining experience that combines classic Italian flavors with a modern twist. With its personal touch and carefully crafted menu, Ètra is sure to delight Italian cuisine enthusiasts in Los Angeles.