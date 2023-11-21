New Netflix Documentaries to Watch in 2021

Are you looking for some captivating documentaries to watch on Netflix? Look no further than these two newly added films that will take you on a gripping journey.

The first documentary, “Buried: The 1982 Alpine Meadows Avalanche,” delves into the aftermath of a devastating avalanche at a ski resort. This film sheds light on the harrowing experience of the Alpine Meadows Ski Patrol as they face the unimaginable aftermath of the natural disaster. Witness their determination and resilience as they work tirelessly to rescue eight individuals buried in the snow. This heart-wrenching story will make you question the fragility of life and the power of hope in the face of despair.

The second documentary, “The River Runner,” follows the incredible journey of Scott Lindgren, one of America’s most renowned whitewater kayakers. Lindgren takes viewers on a 20-year quest to be the first person to conquer four rivers originating from Mount Kailash in Tibet. However, his pursuit of this record-breaking achievement is challenged when he receives a devastating medical diagnosis. Witness Lindgren’s indomitable spirit as he battles cancer while determined to fulfill his dreams. This film is a testament to the strength of the human spirit and the resilience of the human body.

Both documentaries offer a unique perspective on human strength, resilience, and the pursuit of dreams. Whether you’re a fan of true-life stories or simply crave thought-provoking content, these films will surely captivate your attention.

FAQ:

Q: Where can I watch these documentaries?

A: You can find these documentaries on Netflix.

Q: Are the documentaries based on true events?

A: Yes, both documentaries are based on real-life events and individuals.

Q: Can you recommend other documentaries on Netflix?

A: Netflix offers a wide variety of documentaries across different genres. Some popular ones include “The Social Dilemma,” “Tiger King,” and “Blackfish.”