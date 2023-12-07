Seventeen New Candidates Enter 2024 Illinois House and Senate Races

Seventeen new candidates have joined the race for suburban seats in the Illinois House and Senate for the 2024 general election. While only two new primary contests have emerged, the filing period has closed, and a weeklong period for submitting objections to nominating petitions has begun.
One of the new primary contests is in the 49th House District, where Republicans Hannah Billingsley of West Chicago and Aris Garcia of Streamwood will compete on March 19. The winner will then face Democratic incumbent state Rep. Maura Hirschauer of Batavia on November 5, 2024.
In the 83rd District Illinois House seat, Geneva Public Library Trustee Arad Boxenbaum has filed to challenge incumbent state Rep. Matt Hanson of Montgomery for the Democratic nomination. Boxenbaum stated that he is running to bring active, engaged leadership as a full-time legislator.
Although five contested general election races for suburban Senate districts emerged after the first day of filing, no new races have materialized since. However, in the past week, there have been twelve new contested general election races for suburban House districts.
Below is a list of the filed candidates for both the Illinois Senate and House of Representatives, including incumbents and candidates who filed since November 27:
Illinois Senate
- 4th: Kimberly A. Lightford, D, Westchester*; Robert Sumrell Jr., R, Bellwood
- 10th: Jon Luers, R, Chicago
- 10th: Robert Martwick, D, Chicago*
- 22nd: Cristina Castro, D, Elgin*
- 25th: Heather Brown, R, West Chicago; Karina Villa, D, West Chicago*
- 28th: Laura M. Murphy, D, Des Plaines*
- 31st: Mary Edy-Allen, D, Libertyville*
- 43rd: Jennifer “Jen” Monson, R, Shorewood; Rachel Ventura, D, Joliet*
- 49th: Katie Deane-Schlottman, R, Joliet; Meg Loughran Cappel, D, Shorewood*
Illinois House of Representatives
- 7th: Emanuel “Chris” Welch, D, Hillside*
- 17th: Jim Geldermann, R, Northbrook; Jennifer Gong-Gershowitz, D, Glenview*
- 20th: Brad Stephens, R, Rosemont*
- 41st: Janet Yang Rohr, D, Naperville.*
- 42nd: Terra Costa Howard, D, Glen Ellyn*
- 43rd: Anna Moeller, D, Elgin*; Donald P. Puckett, R, Elgin
- 44th: Fred Crespo, D, Hoffman Estates*
- 45th: Martha “Marti” Deuter, D, Elmhurst; Dennis M. Reboletti, R, Elmhurst
- 46th: Diane Blair-Sherlock, D, Villa Park*; Robert “Rusty” Stevens, R, Villa Park
- 47th: Amy L. Grant, R, Wheaton*; Jackie Williamson, D, Wheaton
- 48th: Jennifer Sanalitro, R, Hanover Park*; Maria C. Vesey, D, Roselle
- 49th: Hannah Billingsley, R, West Chicago; Aris Garcia, R, Streamwood; Maura Hirschauer, D, Batavia*
- 50th: Barbara Hernandez, D, Aurora
- 51st: Nabeela Syed, D, Palatine*; Tosi Ufodike, R, Hawthorn Woods
- 52nd: Martin McLaughlin, R, Barrington Hills*; Maria Peterson, D, North Barrington
- 53rd: Mark L. Walker, D, Arlington Heights*
- 54th: Mary Beth Canty, D, Arlington Heights*; Michele Hunter, R, Arlington Heights
- 55th: Martin J. Moylan, D, Des Plaines*
- 56th: Michelle Mussman, D, Schaumburg*
- 57th: Tracy Katz Muhl, D, Northbrook; Carl Lambrecht, R, Highland Park
- 58th: Brian (B.J.) McCaslin, D, Highland Park; Bob Morgan, D, Deerfield*
- 59th: Daniel Didech, D, Buffalo Grove*; Chris Henning, R, Mundelein
- 60th: Rita Mayfield, D, Gurnee
- 61st: Joyce Mason, D, Gurnee*; James Creighton Mitchell Jr., R, Lindenhurst
- 62nd: Laura Faver Dias, D, Grayslake
- 63rd: Mary Mahady, D, McHenry; Steven Reick, R, Woodstock*
- 64th: Tom Weber, R. Lake Villa*
- 65th: Dan Ugaste, R, Geneva*
- 66th: Suzanne Ness, D, Crystal Lake*; Laurie Parman, R, Sleepy Hollow
- 69th: Peter Janko, D, Marengo; Joe Sosnowski, R, Rockford*
- 70th: Jeff Keicher, R, Sycamore*; Randi Olson, D, Cortland
- 77th: Anthony Airdo, R, Melrose Park; Norma Hernandez, D, Melrose Park.*
- 81st: Aaron Porter, R, Naperville; Anne Stava-Murray, D, Naperville*
- 82nd: Suzanne Akhras, D, Burr Ridge; Nicole La Ha, R, Homer Glen
- 83rd: Arad Boxenbaum, D, Geneva; Matt Hanson, D, Montgomery*
- 84th: Stephanie A. Kifowit, D, Oswego*
- 85th: Dagmara “Dee” Avelar, D, Romeoville*; Chris Metcalfe, R, Bolingbrook
- 97th: Harry Benton, D, Plainfield*; Gabby Shanahan, R, Joliet
With these additional candidates, the races for the 2024 Illinois House and Senate seats are shaping up to be highly competitive and will be closely watched in the upcoming months.