Seventeen New Candidates Enter 2024 Illinois House and Senate Races

Seventeen new candidates have joined the race for suburban seats in the Illinois House and Senate for the 2024 general election. While only two new primary contests have emerged, the filing period has closed, and a weeklong period for submitting objections to nominating petitions has begun.

One of the new primary contests is in the 49th House District, where Republicans Hannah Billingsley of West Chicago and Aris Garcia of Streamwood will compete on March 19. The winner will then face Democratic incumbent state Rep. Maura Hirschauer of Batavia on November 5, 2024.

In the 83rd District Illinois House seat, Geneva Public Library Trustee Arad Boxenbaum has filed to challenge incumbent state Rep. Matt Hanson of Montgomery for the Democratic nomination. Boxenbaum stated that he is running to bring active, engaged leadership as a full-time legislator.

Although five contested general election races for suburban Senate districts emerged after the first day of filing, no new races have materialized since. However, in the past week, there have been twelve new contested general election races for suburban House districts.

Below is a list of the filed candidates for both the Illinois Senate and House of Representatives, including incumbents and candidates who filed since November 27:

Illinois Senate

4th: Kimberly A. Lightford, D, Westchester*; Robert Sumrell Jr., R, Bellwood

10th: Jon Luers, R, Chicago

10th: Robert Martwick, D, Chicago*

22nd: Cristina Castro, D, Elgin*

25th: Heather Brown, R, West Chicago; Karina Villa, D, West Chicago*

28th: Laura M. Murphy, D, Des Plaines*

31st: Mary Edy-Allen, D, Libertyville*

43rd: Jennifer “Jen” Monson, R, Shorewood; Rachel Ventura, D, Joliet*

49th: Katie Deane-Schlottman, R, Joliet; Meg Loughran Cappel, D, Shorewood*

Illinois House of Representatives

7th: Emanuel “Chris” Welch, D, Hillside*

17th: Jim Geldermann, R, Northbrook; Jennifer Gong-Gershowitz, D, Glenview*

20th: Brad Stephens, R, Rosemont*

41st: Janet Yang Rohr, D, Naperville.*

42nd: Terra Costa Howard, D, Glen Ellyn*

43rd: Anna Moeller, D, Elgin*; Donald P. Puckett, R, Elgin

44th: Fred Crespo, D, Hoffman Estates*

45th: Martha “Marti” Deuter, D, Elmhurst; Dennis M. Reboletti, R, Elmhurst

46th: Diane Blair-Sherlock, D, Villa Park*; Robert “Rusty” Stevens, R, Villa Park

47th: Amy L. Grant, R, Wheaton*; Jackie Williamson, D, Wheaton

48th: Jennifer Sanalitro, R, Hanover Park*; Maria C. Vesey, D, Roselle

49th: Hannah Billingsley, R, West Chicago; Aris Garcia, R, Streamwood; Maura Hirschauer, D, Batavia*

50th: Barbara Hernandez, D, Aurora

51st: Nabeela Syed, D, Palatine*; Tosi Ufodike, R, Hawthorn Woods

52nd: Martin McLaughlin, R, Barrington Hills*; Maria Peterson, D, North Barrington

53rd: Mark L. Walker, D, Arlington Heights*

54th: Mary Beth Canty, D, Arlington Heights*; Michele Hunter, R, Arlington Heights

55th: Martin J. Moylan, D, Des Plaines*

56th: Michelle Mussman, D, Schaumburg*

57th: Tracy Katz Muhl, D, Northbrook; Carl Lambrecht, R, Highland Park

58th: Brian (B.J.) McCaslin, D, Highland Park; Bob Morgan, D, Deerfield*

59th: Daniel Didech, D, Buffalo Grove*; Chris Henning, R, Mundelein

60th: Rita Mayfield, D, Gurnee

61st: Joyce Mason, D, Gurnee*; James Creighton Mitchell Jr., R, Lindenhurst

62nd: Laura Faver Dias, D, Grayslake

63rd: Mary Mahady, D, McHenry; Steven Reick, R, Woodstock*

64th: Tom Weber, R. Lake Villa*

65th: Dan Ugaste, R, Geneva*

66th: Suzanne Ness, D, Crystal Lake*; Laurie Parman, R, Sleepy Hollow

69th: Peter Janko, D, Marengo; Joe Sosnowski, R, Rockford*

70th: Jeff Keicher, R, Sycamore*; Randi Olson, D, Cortland

77th: Anthony Airdo, R, Melrose Park; Norma Hernandez, D, Melrose Park.*

81st: Aaron Porter, R, Naperville; Anne Stava-Murray, D, Naperville*

82nd: Suzanne Akhras, D, Burr Ridge; Nicole La Ha, R, Homer Glen

83rd: Arad Boxenbaum, D, Geneva; Matt Hanson, D, Montgomery*

84th: Stephanie A. Kifowit, D, Oswego*

85th: Dagmara “Dee” Avelar, D, Romeoville*; Chris Metcalfe, R, Bolingbrook

97th: Harry Benton, D, Plainfield*; Gabby Shanahan, R, Joliet

With these additional candidates, the races for the 2024 Illinois House and Senate seats are shaping up to be highly competitive and will be closely watched in the upcoming months.