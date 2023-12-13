Title: The Surprising Fun in Wisconsin: Milwaukee and Madison Make the List of Top U.S. Cities

Summary: WalletHub’s ranking of the top fun cities in the United States may have brought to mind Las Vegas, Orlando, and Miami, but surprisingly, two Wisconsin cities have made the list. Milwaukee and Madison have proven that they offer a significant number and variety of fun yet cost-effective options, earning respectable ranks among 180 cities evaluated WalletHub.

Milwaukee, coming in at number 40 on the list, boasts a range of entertainment and recreational activities, a vibrant nightlife scene, and affordable options. The city offers attractions like the Milwaukee Public Market, the Fiserv Forum, renowned breweries, and family-friendly activities, including the art museum. Not to mention, Milwaukee is home to some of the best dining experiences in the country, with establishments like Ian’s Pizza and AJ Bombers.

Wisconsin’s capital, Madison, also impresses with its abundance of things to do. Ranked at number 60 on the list, Madison offers a wide array of entertainment, nightlife, and reasonably priced options. From rocking concerts and 270 parks to a historic Capitol building that feels larger than life, a free zoo, and free museums, Madison is a city that has it all. Let’s not forget about the excitement brought the Wisconsin Badgers, making gameday in Madison an unforgettable experience with specials at local bars and tailgate parties.

Whether you’re exploring Madison’s Olbrich Botanical Gardens or indulging in fine dining at Naples 15, both cities have something for everyone. With their inclusion on WalletHub’s list, Milwaukee and Madison have shown themselves to be hidden gems of fun and entertainment in the United States.

For more information on specific attractions and things to do in Milwaukee and Madison, visit the provided links. WalletHub’s complete list of 180 cities can also be found on their website.