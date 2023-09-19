Band of Brothers and The Pacific Make an Impact on Netflix’s Top 10 Chart

Two iconic HBO shows, Band of Brothers and The Pacific, have recently debuted on Netflix and have quickly climbed their way onto the streaming platform’s top 10 chart. This marks a significant shift in the television landscape, as HBO shows were traditionally exclusive to their own cable channel.

In recent years, licensed shows have found immense success on Netflix, with series like Suits becoming some of the most-streamed shows of all time. While Ballers and Insecure, both HBO shows, didn’t initially make a huge impact on the platform, their viewership numbers have significantly increased compared to their original HBO viewership.

This past weekend, Band of Brothers and The Pacific made their way onto Netflix’s top 10 chart, with Band of Brothers currently sitting at number five and The Pacific at number eight. The inclusion of these shows has given them a new lease on life, as both viewers rewatch them and new audiences discover them.

Band of Brothers, which first aired in 2001, tells the story of the heroic efforts of the US paratrooper division’s Easy Company during World War II. It garnered critical acclaim, multiple Emmy awards, and a devoted fan following. The success of Band of Brothers led to the creation of The Pacific, a follow-up series focusing on the experiences of Marines in the wider Pacific theater. Both shows are now available for streaming on Netflix.

The presence of these HBO shows on Netflix’s top 10 chart highlights the changing dynamics of television viewing. As audience preferences continue to evolve and streaming platforms gain prominence, it will be interesting to see how this impacts the future distribution of content from cable channels like HBO.

