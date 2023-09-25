Aircraft Crash in San Pedro Leaves Instructor and Student Seriously Injured

Summary: A single-engine plane crashed onto a soccer field in San Pedro, resulting in serious injuries to a flight instructor and student. The crash occurred on the Field of Dreams, located along West Westmont Drive, west of the 110 Freeway. Emergency responders found the pilot still inside the plane, while the passenger had been ejected. Both individuals were transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition. The cause of the crash and the identity of the person flying the aircraft remain under investigation.

A flight instructor and student sustained serious injuries when a Sling 4 TSI plane crashed onto a soccer field in San Pedro on September 25. The incident occurred in the early afternoon at the Field of Dreams, situated along the 400 block of West Westmont Drive. Upon arrival at the scene, emergency personnel discovered the pilot still inside the aircraft, while the sole passenger had been ejected.

The Los Angeles Fire Department reported that both the flight instructor and student were in critical condition and were immediately transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. Fortunately, the plane did not catch fire during the crash, and no other injuries were reported at the scene.

Authorities have not released any further details about the victims or the circumstances leading up to the crash. It remains unknown who was piloting the plane at the time of the incident and where the flight had originated from. Investigators are actively working to gather additional information to determine the cause of the crash.

This incident serves as a reminder of the risks associated with aviation and the importance of thorough training and safety measures for pilots and passengers alike. As the investigation continues, authorities will seek to uncover any contributing factors or mechanical issues that may have played a role in the tragic event.

Source: Los Angeles Fire Department spokesperson, Margaret Stewart