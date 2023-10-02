Investment Scheme Fraud Leaves Victims in Financial Despair

A financial fraud scheme has left hundreds of victims in India devastated after losing their life savings. The scheme, which promised riches and financial success, was operated two companies: TP Global FX and IX Academy Private Limited. TP Global FX, a broker regulated in Vanuatu, was not authorized to deal in foreign exchange in India. On the other hand, IX Academy presented itself as an investor education platform that recommended using TP Global FX for automated trading.

The fraudsters used social media platforms, such as Instagram, to attract investors to the scheme. They employed an influencer who had a large following and flaunted a lavish lifestyle to entice victims. The scam operated as a multi-level marketing scheme, paying existing investors to bring in new participants.

Investors were promised guaranteed returns on the unlicensed forex trading platform. However, the number of people affected and the total amount lost is still unknown. So far, 70 complainants have come forward claiming to have lost a total of approximately Rs 10 crore. The Economic Offences Wing of the Mumbai Police is currently investigating the case.

The Enforcement Directorate has taken action attaching bank accounts and other assets worth crores belonging to the accused individuals. The investigation began in April 2023, following a warning from the Reserve Bank of India about the illegal activities of TP Global FX.

Many victims were lured into the scheme the success stories shared their acquaintances. They were promised monthly returns ranging from 5-15 percent. However, the returns and withdrawals abruptly stopped, leaving investors in a financially desperate situation.

The scam raises questions about the legality of such investment schemes and the need for greater awareness among potential investors. In India, companies require a banking license from the RBI to accept deposits and must be registered with the regulator to deal in foreign exchange or offer trading platforms. However, some companies manipulate their language to collect deposits without falling under the purview of the law.

Lawyers are urging investors to ask critical questions and conduct due diligence before investing their money. It is essential to verify the authorization and legitimacy of any company or individual offering investment opportunities to avoid falling victim to scams.

Sources: ED press release