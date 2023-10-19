WhatsApp Introduces Multiple Accounts Feature for Easy Management

WhatsApp users will soon have a reason to rejoice as the popular messaging platform is rolling out a highly anticipated feature – the ability to manage two WhatsApp accounts on a single device. This development aims to simplify the digital life of users who have both personal and business accounts or multiple accounts of the same type. Previously, individuals had to carry two phones or constantly log in and out, but now they can conveniently switch between accounts without any hassle.

As part of their ongoing efforts to improve user experience, WhatsApp had earlier introduced the capability to access an account on multiple devices, allowing users to sync their accounts across up to four phones. This latest update, which will be available for Android devices in the coming weeks, takes it a step further making it even easier to manage various aspects of one’s life using just one device.

In a blog post, WhatsApp stated, “What’s better than having a WhatsApp account? Well, of course, it’s having two. Today, we’re introducing the ability to have two WhatsApp accounts logged in at the same time.” This new feature offers users the opportunity to efficiently manage their digital lives while maintaining boundaries. Notifications can be customized for each account, allowing users to control the alerts they receive. For example, during vacation, one can choose to mute their work or business account and enjoy personal time without interruptions.

To set up a second account, users will need either a second phone number and SIM card or a phone that supports multi-SIM or eSIM. Accessing this feature can be done through the WhatsApp settings, clicking on the arrow next to the user’s name, and selecting “Add account.” Each account can have its own privacy and notification settings tailored to the user’s preference.

With this new multiple accounts feature, WhatsApp is providing users with greater flexibility and convenience in managing their messaging needs. This innovation will undoubtedly be welcomed those who have been longing for an easier way to handle their various accounts, making their digital lives more streamlined and organized.

Sources:

– WhatsApp Blog Post