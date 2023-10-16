Two Arrested in Shamli for Posting ‘Inflammatory Content’ on WhatsApp

Two individuals have been arrested in Shamli, Uttar Pradesh, for allegedly posting ‘inflammatory content’ on their WhatsApp accounts in relation to the Israel-Hamas conflict. The accused, Farman Haider and Farman Malik, residents of Kairana, expressed their support for Palestine through their WhatsApp posts. These posts were deemed as potentially detrimental to religious and social harmony, especially since the Indian government has expressed support for Israel.

Acting on received information, the police lodged a case against the two individuals and initiated legal proceedings. The case has been registered under sections 153A (promoting enmity between different religious groups) and 505(2) (publishing content concerning conflicts) of the Indian Penal Code.

As tensions escalate during the West Asian conflict, the police and administration remain on high alert. The Assistant Superintendent of Police in Shamli, OP Singh, emphasized that it is the responsibility of the police to take action against individuals who post content that may disrupt harmony. Regular instructions have been issued to the officers in this regard.

Posting inflammatory content on social media platforms has the potential to exacerbate existing conflicts and incite unrest among different communities. The Indian government has been proactive in addressing such issues, and law enforcement agencies are vigilant in identifying and taking action against those who engage in such activities.

It is crucial for individuals to exercise caution and responsibility while expressing their opinions online, especially on sensitive matters. Promoting harmony and peaceful coexistence should always be the priority, and spreading divisive content can have severe consequences.

