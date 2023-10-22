Two Men Arrested for Impersonating Officers and Duping People Using Fake Social Media Accounts

Two men have been arrested for deceiving individuals posing as high-ranking officers in the Indian Police Service (IPS), Indian Administrative Service (IAS), and Indian Revenue Service (IRS) on social media. Authorities have identified the suspects as Ravi Singh and Shyam Kumar, both residents of Pratapgarh in Uttar Pradesh.

During a social media analysis, it was discovered that a fraudulent account, using the display picture of an IPS officer and posing as a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), was soliciting donations in the suspects’ bank accounts under the guise of supporting children and patients. Following the money trail, police successfully pinpointed the accused’s location to Pratapgarh. Subsequently, a raid was conducted, resulting in the apprehension of Singh and Kumar.

Upon interrogation, Singh revealed that he would create fake social media accounts using pictures, names, and biographical information borrowed from the original profiles of IPS, IAS, and IRS officers. He further divulged that he would post images of patients with QR codes through these bogus accounts to request donations from unsuspecting individuals, posing as a charitable cause for children’s welfare. Authorities discovered eight counterfeit social media accounts belonging to IAS, IPS, and IRS officers on Singh’s mobile phone.

This incident highlights the growing concern of online impersonation and frauds committed through social media platforms. It is crucial to exercise caution when interacting with accounts claiming to represent public officials or seek donations for humanitarian purposes. Individuals should authenticate the legitimacy of such accounts through official channels before making any contributions.

Sources:

– PTI News Service