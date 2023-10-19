WhatsApp Rolls Out Support for Multiple Accounts for All Users

WhatsApp has officially announced that its support for multiple accounts feature, previously available only for beta users, is now being rolled out to all of its 2.7 billion users. This new capability allows users to have two accounts logged in simultaneously within the official app, making it convenient for those who use multiple SIM cards or have separate personal and business accounts.

To set up a second account, users will need either a second phone number and SIM card or a phone that supports multi-SIM or eSIM. Within the WhatsApp settings, users can simply click on the arrow next to their name and select “Add account” to create a second account. This feature also allows users to control privacy and notification settings separately for each account.

Prior to this update, individuals with two phone numbers had to either carry two phones or install dual apps on specific Android skins or use the WhatsApp Business app on iOS. The ability to have two accounts logged in simultaneously eliminates the need for these workarounds, providing a more seamless user experience.

This release is part of WhatsApp’s ongoing efforts to introduce new features and provide constant updates. In addition to multiple account support, the app has recently launched its Channel feature globally, allowing users to create public chat groups. Furthermore, WhatsApp now enables users to share their screens during video calls and offers passkeys for Android users, eliminating the hassle of forgotten passwords.

Sources: Official WhatsApp Announcement

Definitions: Multi-SIM – a feature that allows a device to support multiple SIM cards simultaneously.

eSIM – an embedded SIM card that is built into a device and can be digitally programmed to connect to a carrier’s network.