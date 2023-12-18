Traffic Stop in Pulaski County Leads to Arrests and Drug Seizure

In a recent incident in Pulaski County, law enforcement officers made two arrests and seized a significant amount of narcotics during a routine traffic stop. The incident occurred on Sunday evening near Burnside when deputies observed a car with plastic covering the license plate and the occupants of the vehicle not wearing seatbelts.

Upon approaching the driver, identified as Dana Calhoun of Somerset, officers requested her proof of insurance, which she failed to provide. Suspecting something amiss, the deputies proceeded to run the vehicle identification number through dispatch and discovered that the car had been reported stolen from Lexington.

Calhoun and her passenger, Joshua Baker, volunteered to allow the officers to search the vehicle, claiming there was no illegal contraband inside. However, during the search, law enforcement found multiple transparent baggies containing a substance believed to be methamphetamine.

Following the drug discovery, both suspects were immediately taken into custody. Calhoun is facing charges including receiving stolen property, trafficking in a controlled substance, promoting contraband, tampering with physical evidence, and several traffic offenses. Baker, on the other hand, was charged solely with trafficking in a controlled substance and failure to wear a seatbelt.

Law enforcement officials transported both individuals to the Pulaski County Detention Center, where they will await further legal proceedings. The authorities have commended the vigilant actions of the deputies involved, as their thoroughness led to the successful interception of illicit drugs and the recovery of a stolen vehicle.

This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of routine traffic stops and how they can often uncover more serious criminal activity. The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office continues to encourage all drivers to prioritize safe and legal practices while on the road, as it plays a crucial role in maintaining public safety.