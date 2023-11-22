New Title: City of Penticton Declares State of Emergency and Evacuates Mobile Home Park Over Impending Rock Slide

The City of Penticton has taken swift action in response to a potential rock slide in a mobile home park, declaring a local state of emergency and ordering the evacuation of 25 properties. Prompted the findings of a geotechnical engineer, the city has prioritized the safety of its residents taking decisive measures.

While the exact details of the plan to neutralize the rockslide hazard are yet to be unveiled, the city has ensured that those displaced the evacuation have access to emergency support services at a local firehall. The residents have been advised to remain patient as they await further updates on when they will be allowed to return.

Without quoting directly from the original article, it is apparent that the unstable rock, described as “precariously perched,” poses a significant danger to the community. A photograph shared the city on social media displays a large crack in the slope near the evacuated properties, reinforcing the urgency of the situation.

The city’s emergency operations center is actively assessing the threat and evaluating the risk of a rock slide at Penticton Avenue. This preliminary work has led to the evacuation of an additional 24 homes, emphasizing the city’s commitment to safeguarding its residents in the face of potential catastrophe.

FAQ:

Q: How long will the residents be unable to return to their homes?

A: The duration of the evacuation is currently unknown, as the “precariously perched” rock is being carefully evaluated for risk.

Q: How were the affected residents informed of the threat?

A: Penticton firefighters andlaw workers personally informed the residents of the potential danger and encouraged them to register with emergency support services at a local firehall.