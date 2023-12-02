Tragic Collision Claims Two Lives with One Remaining in Critical Condition on Queensland Highway

A devastating three-car collision on the D’Aguilar Highway in Caboolture, Queensland, has resulted in the loss of two lives and left one individual fighting for survival. The incident, which occurred around 5pm yesterday, has shaken the local community and prompted ongoing investigations.

The crash unfolded on the two-lane highway when a grey Ford Ranger, traveling east in Moodlu, collided with a Mazda CX-3 carrying two young men. The impact of the collision then propelled the Mazda into a Nissan Micra, both of which were traveling in the opposite direction.

Tragically, the 29-year-old driver of the Mazda, a resident of Deception Bay, and a 24-year-old passenger of the Ford Ranger from Caboolture, succumbed to their injuries at the scene. The sole occupant and driver of the Ford Ranger, a 51-year-old woman from Caboolture, was rushed in critical condition to the Princess Alexandra Hospital.

Emergency medical services also attended to a 25-year-old woman from Clayfield, the driver and sole occupant of the Nissan Micra, and a 43-year-old man, a passenger from the Ford Ranger. They were transported to the Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital for further treatment.

The incident has drawn attention to the need for enhanced road safety measures on the widely used D’Aguilar Highway. Local authorities and law enforcement personnel are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the tragic collision.

FAQ:

Q: Where did the collision occur?

A: The collision took place on the D’Aguilar Highway in Caboolture, Queensland.

Q: How many people lost their lives in the collision?

A: Two individuals tragically lost their lives in the collision.

Q: What is the current condition of the remaining survivor?

A: The sole occupant and driver of the Ford Ranger is in critical condition and receiving treatment at the Princess Alexandra Hospital.