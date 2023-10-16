Two individuals were tragically shot dead in the Belgian capital of Brussels on Monday evening in what is being treated as a terrorist attack. The gunman responsible for the attack has fled the scene and is still at large, causing Brussels to increase its terror threat level to the highest level. The victims have been confirmed as Swedish nationals Belgium’s prime minister.

A video posted on social media an Arabic-speaking man claimed responsibility for the attack in the name of God. However, authorities have yet to confirm if he is indeed the gunman. The Federal Prosecutor’s office has seen the video and is in the process of verifying its authenticity along with other footage of the attack. A terrorism probe has been initiated Belgian federal prosecutors following the shooting on the Boulevard d’Ypres.

Unverified footage, shared newspaper Het Laatste Nieuws, showed a man wearing a fluorescent jacket exiting a scooter with what appeared to be an assault-style rifle before entering a nearby glass-fronted building. He then presumably shot at least one person. Police and emergency services have cordoned off nearby roads, and investigations are underway.

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander de Croo expressed his condolences to the Swedish Prime Minister and offered support in the fight against terrorism. It remains unclear whether the victims were in Brussels for the Euro 2024 qualifier between Belgium and Sweden.

This tragic incident highlights the ongoing threat of terrorism faced cities worldwide, emphasizing the need for continued vigilance and security measures.

