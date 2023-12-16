Pennsylvania Cities Named Among Rudest in America

According to a recent survey, two cities in Pennsylvania have been listed as some of the rudest cities in America. The survey, conducted Business Insider, collected data from 2,092 adults across the United States. The majority of respondents named the same city as the absolute rudest in the country.

While New York City took the top spot as the rudest city in America, two Pennsylvania cities made the list. Coming in at number 25 is Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, with 3.5% of respondents believing it to be home to the rudest people in the US. However, the blame was placed on tourists rather than the locals for this perceived rudeness.

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, ranked even higher on the list, securing the ninth spot. A surprising 9.9% of respondents believed Philly to be home to some of the rudest people in the entire country. Despite its nickname as the “City of Brotherly Love,” it seems that not everyone feels the love in Philadelphia.

While these rankings may come as a disappointment to residents of Pittsburgh and Philadelphia, it is important to remember that surveys like these are subjective. Rude behavior can be encountered in any city, and it does not define the entire population. Pennsylvania remains a diverse and vibrant state with much more to offer than just its reputation for rudeness.

In conclusion, while New York City may have been named the rudest city in America, Pittsburgh and Philadelphia also made the list. However, it is crucial to remember that rudeness is not representative of an entire city or its population. Let’s focus on the positive aspects and continue to promote the unique charm and hospitality that Pennsylvania has to offer.