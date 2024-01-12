Pune Police Investigate Task Fraud Cases Worth ₹14.91 Lakh

Pune, India witnessed two cases of task fraud, resulting in a cumulative loss of ₹14.91 lakh. The incidents were reported at the Shivajinagar and Hadapsar police stations, both of which have initiated investigations into the matter.

In the first case, a cybercriminal has been booked the Shivajinagar police for defrauding a 29-year-old victim of ₹4.99 lakh. The incident occurred between November 9 and November 12 last year. The accused has been charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including 419, 420, and 33, along with the IT Act 66 C and D.

Moving on to the second incident, the Hadapsar police have taken action against a fraudster for cheating a young individual out of ₹9.92 lakh. The complaint was lodged a 40-year-old resident of Manjri, who stated that he was deceived multiple times between October 2 and October 15. The accused, posing as a recruiter, enticed the victim with the promise of a crypto task and gained their trust depositing ₹14,750 into their bank account. However, the accused then proceeded to exploit the victim on multiple occasions.

Local authorities have filed First Information Reports (FIRs) in both cases and have initiated thorough investigations to identify and apprehend the culprits. Task fraud cases have become prevalent in recent times, with cybercriminals exploiting unsuspecting individuals for monetary gain. It is crucial for individuals to remain vigilant and refrain from sharing personal or financial information with unknown entities to prevent falling victim to such scams.

As technology continues to advance, criminals adapt their tactics to exploit unsuspecting individuals. Law enforcement agencies play a vital role in investigating these cases and bringing the perpetrators to justice. Additionally, public awareness and education about these scams can go a long way in preventing further incidents and safeguarding the community from financial losses.