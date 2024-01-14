Millions Lost to Social Media Scams: Business Owners Fall Prey to Deceptive Schemes

In a shocking revelation, two business owners have become victims of financial scams on social media, losing a staggering amount totaling RM1.09 million. The incidents, reported separately to the police, shed light on the risks associated with online investment and loan schemes.

The first case involved a 62-year-old businesswoman who fell prey to an investment scam. Intrigued an advertisement promising high returns, she clicked on a social media link leading her to communicate with the suspect via WhatsApp. The victim, believing the offender, downloaded an application supposedly designed to monitor her investments. Encouraged to invest a substantial amount, she transferred RM512,202 to various bank accounts. Sadly, she realized she had been deceived when she received a mere RM924 as returns. To retrieve her money, she was repeatedly coerced into making additional payments, further exacerbating her losses.

The second case featured a 57-year-old businessman who became enticed a loan scheme advertised on social media. After contacting the suspect, he provided personal information and the desired loan amount. Excited the prospect of financial assistance, he submitted numerous payments totaling RM585,107 for purported lawyer fees, stamp duties, and taxes. To his dismay, the victim never received the promised funds and instead faced demands for more money, leading him to realize he had been deceived.

Both cases have sparked investigations under Section 420 of the Penal Code, which focuses on cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property. The incidents serve as a stark reminder of the dangers lurking in the digital world, where scammers prey on unsuspecting individuals looking for investment opportunities or financial aid.

As social media platforms continue to evolve and grow, users must remain vigilant and exercise caution when encountering enticing schemes online. Verification of the legitimacy of offers, thorough research, and scrutiny of personal information-sharing practices are essential steps to protect oneself against financial scams. It is crucial to report any suspicious activity to the authorities promptly, ensuring that scammers are brought to justice and potential victims are safeguarded from such deceitful practices.