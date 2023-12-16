Original Title: Two Boys Casserole

New Title: Easy and Delicious Cheesy Ground Beef Casserole

Are you looking for a simple and satisfying dinner recipe? Look no further than this easy and delicious cheesy ground beef casserole. Made with ground beef, potatoes, vegetables, and cheese, this comforting dish is perfect for feeding a hungry family. And the best part? It can be made quickly and easily with an Instant Pot.

To make this cheesy ground beef casserole, start browning ground beef and onions in the Instant Pot. Once the beef is cooked through, add in the salt, pepper, and garlic powder, and pour in some beef broth to deglaze the pot. Next, layer sliced potatoes on top of the beef mixture, followed a can of cream of celery soup. Finally, add in your choice of vegetables, such as frozen peas or corn.

Secure the lid of the Instant Pot and set the manual/pressure cook button to 4 minutes. When the cooking time is up, allow the pot to sit for 5 minutes before releasing the pressure. Remove the lid and stir the casserole. Sprinkle shredded cheese on top and let it melt before serving.

This cheesy ground beef casserole is a versatile dish that can be customized to suit your tastes. Feel free to switch up the type of soup, vegetables, and cheese that you use. Serve this hearty casserole with a side salad, steamed vegetables, or garlic bread for a complete meal.

Whether you’re feeding a big family or just looking for a comforting dinner, this easy and delicious cheesy ground beef casserole is sure to satisfy. Give it a try and enjoy a warm and hearty meal in no time.