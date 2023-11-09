Police Book Two Individuals Over Social Media Posts in Kerala Blasts Case

Thrikkakara police have taken action against two individuals for their social media posts linking PDP chairman Abdul Nazar Madani to the recent Kalamassery bombings in Kochi. The accused, identified as Lasitha Palakkal, a vlogger and former secretary of Yuva Morcha Kannur district, and Sreeraj, are facing charges based on complaints received from the PDP’s Ernakulam district committee.

These remarks were made on October 29, the same day as the bomb blasts at the Jehovah’s Witnesses’ convention. The police have invoked IPC section 153A (promoting enmity between groups) and 120 (o) of the Kerala Police Act (for causing nuisance to a person through any means of communication) in Palakkal’s case. The Special Branch of the police will conduct further investigations into the matter.

It is important to note that hate speech and the dissemination of false information through social media platforms can have serious consequences, leading to tension and unrest in communities. In recent times, there has been a surge in similar cases, with the Kerala Police registering a total of 54 cases related to posting and sharing hate content on social media. Out of these, 15 cases were registered in Ernakulam district alone.

The tragic Kalamassery blasts resulted in the loss of four lives and left over 50 people injured. Most recently, Molly Joy, the wife of Joy Mathew, succumbed to her burn injuries sustained during the convention. Her passing has brought the death toll to four. Two individuals remain in critical condition, with 19 others still under hospital care.

It is crucial for individuals to exercise responsibility while expressing their views on social media platforms. Misinformation, hate speech, and false allegations can lead to further unrest and jeopardize the peace and safety of communities. It is the collective responsibility of society to promote harmony and understanding using social media responsibly.

