Two Men Booked for Making Objectionable Remarks About UP CM Yogi Adityanath on Social Media

In Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, two men have been booked for allegedly making objectionable remarks against the Chief Minister of the state, Yogi Adityanath, on social media. The complaint was filed Balmiki Yadav against Vivek Yadav, who had made the comments in a WhatsApp group.

The police have booked both Vivek Yadav and the admin of the WhatsApp group under section 505 (2) of the Indian Penal Code, which deals with publishing content with the intent to cause fear or alarm in the public. The investigation into the matter is currently underway.

Such incidents of making objectionable remarks or comments about public figures on social media have become increasingly common in recent times. It is vital to remember that freedom of speech comes with certain responsibilities, and making derogatory or offensive remarks can have legal consequences.

Section 505 (2) of the Indian Penal Code specifically deals with the publication of content that is intended to cause fear or alarm in the public. This section aims to prevent the spread of misinformation or hate speech that could incite violence or disturb public order.

Social media platforms have provided individuals with a platform to express their opinions and views freely. However, it is essential to exercise caution and ensure that one’s online behavior adheres to legal and ethical standards. Making objectionable or offensive remarks can not only lead to legal action but also tarnish one’s reputation.

It is always advisable to engage in healthy and constructive conversations and refrain from spreading hatred or misinformation. Respect for others’ opinions and maintaining decorum online is crucial to create a positive and respectful online environment.

Source: The New Indian Express – PTI