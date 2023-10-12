Two Men Booked for Making Objectionable Remarks Against UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Social Media

Two men have been booked the police for allegedly making objectionable remarks against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on social media. The incident occurred in Ballia, Uttar Pradesh.

According to the Station House Officer (SHO) of Nagra Police station, Atul Kumar Mishra, a complaint was lodged Balmiki Yadav against Vivek Yadav, who had made objectionable comments about Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on a WhatsApp group. Based on the complaint, both Vivek Yadav and the admin of the WhatsApp group have been booked under section 505 (2) (Publishing content with the intent to cause fear or alarm in public) of the Indian Penal Code.

The investigation into the case is currently underway.

These incidents reflect the increasing scrutiny of social media platforms and the potential consequences of making objectionable remarks online. Social media has provided a platform for people to express their opinions and views, but it is important to remember that there are legal boundaries to freedom of speech and expression. Online content that intends to cause fear or alarm in the public can lead to legal action.

It is crucial for individuals to exercise caution and responsibility when using social media platforms. Any form of hate speech or objectionable content can have serious repercussions, both legally and socially. The police authorities are actively monitoring such activities and taking appropriate action to maintain law and order.

Source: PTI