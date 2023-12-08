Two Arrested in Statesville Drug Bust

Summary: Law enforcement officers in Iredell County, North Carolina, have arrested two individuals following a narcotics bust in Statesville. The arrest came after deputies received reports of illegal drugs at a residence on Snow Creek Road. During the investigation, drug paraphernalia was discovered in the house, leading to the arrest of Wendy Benfield and Samuel Price. Additionally, Samantha Milam was issued a citation for misdemeanor possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia. A subsequent search of the premises yielded methamphetamine, prescription pills, marijuana wax, a weapon of mass destruction, and more drug paraphernalia. Benfield, facing multiple charges including felony possession of methamphetamine and maintaining a vehicle for the sale or use of a controlled substance, appeared before a judge with Price, who was charged with felony possession of a weapon of mass destruction. Both individuals received a $7,500 secured bond. Milam is expected to appear in court in January 2024.

In a surprising turn of events, law enforcement officials in the small town of Statesville, North Carolina, have made significant drug-related arrests. The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office received anonymous tips regarding illegal drug activity occurring at a residence on Snow Creek Road. Acting swiftly, deputies conducted an initial investigation and discovered drug paraphernalia in the possession of three individuals present at the scene – Wendy Benfield, Samuel Price, and Samantha Milam.

While Wendy Benfield and Samuel Price were taken into custody, Samantha Milam was cited for misdemeanor possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia. However, this was just the beginning of the investigation. Authorities swiftly obtained a search warrant for the residence, leading to a second search that revealed a startling array of illicit substances and dangerous items.

During the subsequent search, law enforcement officers came across a significant quantity of methamphetamine, as well as prescription pills and marijuana wax. Shockingly, they also discovered a weapon of mass destruction. The nature of this weapon has not been disclosed at this time. In addition to the illegal substances and weapon, more drug paraphernalia was found, further strengthening the case against those involved.

Wendy Benfield now faces severe charges, including felony possession of methamphetamine and maintaining a vehicle for the sale or use of a controlled substance. Samuel Price, on the other hand, has been charged with felony possession of a weapon of mass destruction. Both individuals have appeared before a judge and have been issued a $7,500 secured bond.

Meanwhile, Samantha Milam, issued a citation for her involvement, is scheduled to appear in court in January 2024. The arrests made in this drug bust serve as a stark reminder of the ongoing battle against illegal drugs in communities across the country. Local law enforcement agencies are working diligently to keep neighborhoods safe and drug-free.