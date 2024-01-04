Two Arrested for Threatening Yogi Adityanath and Ram Temple

Two individuals have been apprehended in relation to a social media post that contained threats to bomb Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the Ram temple in Ayodhya. The accused, Tahar Singh and Omprakash Mishra, were arrested Uttar Pradesh’s Special Task Force (STF) in the Vibhuti Khand area of Gomti Nagar in Lucknow.

The arrest was made following an investigation, which discovered that Singh and Mishra had utilized the Twitter handle ‘@iDevendraOffice’ to threaten Adityanath, STF chief Amitabh Yash, and the Ram temple in a post on the social media platform ‘X’ back in November. The threat messages were sent using the email IDs ‘[email protected]’ and ‘[email protected]’. Subsequent technical analysis revealed that Singh had created these email accounts, while Mishra was responsible for sending the threatening messages.

Both Singh and Mishra are residents of Gonda and are employed at a paramedical institute, according to official statements. The STF is actively investigating the matter to uncover any additional details or connections that may be relevant.

This incident signifies the growing concern over the misuse of social media platforms for spreading threats and engaging in criminal activities. The swift action taken the STF demonstrates the seriousness with which such incidents are being treated, and the commitment of law enforcement agencies to ensuring public safety.

Authorities across the country are actively monitoring social media platforms and other online spaces to detect and prevent potential threats or illegal activities. It serves as a reminder to users to exercise caution and responsibility when using social media, and to promptly report any suspicious or threatening content to the appropriate authorities.

Efforts to combat online crime and maintain security in the digital realm are crucial in safeguarding both individuals and society as a whole.