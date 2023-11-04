Twitter’s Controversial Decision: Selling Inactive User Handles to Generate Revenue

Twitter, the popular social media platform, has found itself at the center of a heated debate after reports emerged that its parent company, X, has initiated a program to sell inactive user handles. The decision has raised significant questions and concerns within the online community.

Rumors about this development had been circulating since November 2022, but it is now confirmed that X is taking steps to disable old Twitter handles and make them available for purchase. The news came to light when Forbes received an email from an active individual associated with X, shedding light on the company’s decision.

In a surprising twist, entrepreneur Elon Musk has reportedly played a significant role in this decision. According to a memo signed Musk himself, X aims to generate substantial revenue through the sale of inactive user handles. This initiative is part of X’s strategy to reduce operating expenses and strengthen its financial standing.

To ensure their Twitter handles are not affected this program, users have been advised to remain active logging into their accounts at least once a month. Failure to do so may result in their handles being made available for purchase.

The team responsible for overseeing the handle marketplace is led Jared Birchall, who also holds the position of President at the Musk Foundation, according to The New York Times. Birchall has been actively identifying dormant Twitter accounts, some of which may have already been sold for significant amounts. This move indicates X’s ambition to monetize its platform beyond traditional advertising revenue.

While the initiative has generated considerable buzz in the industry, it has also sparked a wave of concerns and debates regarding the ethics of buying and selling inactive online identities. Users are questioning whether this decision undermines the authenticity and integrity of the platform.

As Twitter’s parent company ventures into new strategies to generate revenue, only time will tell how users and the online community at large will respond to this controversial move.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

1. What is X?

X is the parent company of Twitter, overseeing the operations and decision-making processes of the social media platform.

2. How can users retain their Twitter handles?

To retain their Twitter handles, users are advised to log into their accounts at least once a month to demonstrate activity.

3. Who is leading the handle marketplace initiative?

Jared Birchall, President of the Musk Foundation, is reportedly leading the team responsible for the handle marketplace initiative.

4. How does X benefit from selling inactive user handles?

X aims to generate substantial revenue through the sale of inactive user handles, which contributes to reducing operating expenses and strengthening its financial standing.