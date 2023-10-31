New Study Reveals Twitter’s True Value in the Age of Musk

Since the acquisition of Twitter Elon Musk, the social media platform has experienced dramatic changes, both in terms of value and operational strategies. A recent internal memo has unveiled that the company’s current valuation stands at $19 billion, which marks a significant decrease from the $44 billion Musk paid for the business in the previous year. This revelation has sparked discussions and speculation about the future of the platform under Musk’s leadership.

In an effort to address the decline in advertising sales and bolster revenues, Musk has implemented various measures such as overturning bans on thousands of previously blocked accounts and slashing jobs to reduce costs. Additionally, he introduced new fees and rolled out premium accounts, signaling a shift towards a more monetized model. These changes have been met with mixed reactions, as advertisers abandoned Twitter due to concerns over hate speech. Musk’s efforts to balance the promotion of free speech with the regulation of harmful content have posed significant challenges.

Despite the tumultuous journey, Musk remains determined to drive increased revenues for Twitter. He predicts the platform’s annual revenue to be around $3 billion, down from $4.4 billion in 2022. To achieve this, Twitter has begun exploring a subscription-based model, with a trial of a $1 yearly fee for new users in certain regions. While initially perceived as an anti-spam measure, this move has raised questions about the potential introduction of fees across the platform, considering Twitter has historically been free.

Furthermore, Twitter’s recent involvement in disseminating violent content and misinformation during the Israel-Hamas war has drawn the attention of regulatory bodies. The European Union has investigated Twitter, along with TikTok and Meta, for failing to effectively address the spread of harmful material. These challenges, coupled with the controversies surrounding Musk’s decision to allow Russell Brand to continue using the platform despite allegations of sexual assault, highlight the complexities of managing and moderating a social media giant.

The future of Twitter under Musk’s control remains uncertain. Will his strategic maneuvers lead to a successful turnaround, or will the platform face further obstacles in the ever-evolving landscape of social media?

