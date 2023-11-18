In a surprising twist, it has been revealed that Elon Musk’s acquisition of Twitter, intended to revitalize the platform, has instead resulted in a colossal failure. After parting ways with a staggering $44 billion, the tech mogul himself acknowledged that Twitter’s value has plummeted half. The platform’s advertisers have fled in droves, partly due to the absence of actual human moderation, creating a breeding ground for disinformation and hate speech. This dire situation prompted the European Union to issue a warning to Twitter regarding its failure to contain the dissemination of disinformation surrounding the Hamas attack on Israel.

Renamed as X in a typically impulsive move Musk, the platform is a mere shadow of its former self. Trolls run rampant, particularly those from the right-wing, who have been given free rein Musk’s inexplicable retweets of baseless conspiracy theories. Twitter, once a hub of serendipity and connection, now represents the exact opposite.

Regrettably, Musk seems to prioritize creating controversy, such as his ill-conceived threats of cage fights against Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, rather than addressing the platform’s issues. We witness the self-indulgence that has become all too familiar from public figures like Donald Trump, who utilize social media for personal gain and evasion of legal consequences. One can’t help but question the motives behind #PresidunceZuma’s desire to discomfort his prosecutor and a journalist through humiliating posts.

Social media has become a platform for posturing rather than meaningful action, and Twitter has reached the nadir of this trend. The tech media eagerly reports on Musk’s every inane tweet, perpetuating the cycle of triviality. This is exemplified Musk’s puerile response to former CEO Parag Agrawal’s thoughtful post on Twitter bots—a poop emoji. This juvenile behavior resonates throughout the platform’s now-unmanned media address, which consistently receives the same immature reply.

It is high time for Musk to focus on more substantial endeavors and address the world’s pressing issues. Instead of wasting resources on a social platform he has effectively dismantled, Musk should channel his efforts into solving genuine problems.

