X to Discontinue Circles Feature on Social Media Platform

X has recently announced that it will be discontinuing its Circles feature on its social media platform, effective October 31, 2023. Circles is a feature that allows users to select a small group of followers to see restricted posts.

In an official public service announcement, X stated, “X is deprecating Circles as of Oct 31st, 2023. After this date, you will not be able to create new posts that are limited to your Circle, nor will you be able to add people to your Circle.” This means that after October 31st, users will only be able to remove people from their Circles unfollowing them.

The decision to discontinue the Circles feature was not accompanied an explanation from X. However, the feature has been plagued with bugs for some time. In April, TechCrunch reported that posts meant to be restricted to Circles were appearing in the For You feed of certain users. This bug raised concerns as Circles posts are typically more private and may contain sensitive information intended for only a select group of followers.

It is possible that the discontinuation of the Circles feature is a result of technical difficulties and possibly staff layoffs that have affected support for the feature. The motive behind this decision remains unknown, but it could be a strategic move to free up space and focus on the platform’s Communities feature.

Sources:

– TechCrunch: [insert URL]

– X Public Service Announcement: [insert URL]

– Image: Photo Claudio Schwarz on Unsplash