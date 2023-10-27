Elon Musk’s Bold Vision for X: A Platform That Takes On YouTube and LinkedIn

Elon Musk, the owner of Twitter and director of X, recently announced plans to compete with both YouTube and LinkedIn in the near future. Musk believes that developing new services to integrate into X will position the platform as a strong competitor to these popular websites. This bold vision was shared with X employees during a meeting commemorating the first year under the new leadership.

The executives of Twitter, Musk and Linda Yaccarino, expressed their optimism about the company’s growth over the past year. According to them, X has experienced a decade’s worth of innovation in just 12 months. They also identified YouTube and LinkedIn as future competitors, although specific details were not provided during the meeting.

However, there are indications that X is already integrating features that could challenge these platforms. For example, the platform’s business verification feature allows companies to post job offers directly on X, potentially encroaching on LinkedIn’s market. Additionally, Elon Musk’s personal fascination with videos has led to improvements in video recommendations and livestreaming quality on X. This has sparked speculation about whether Twitter could become a viable alternative to Twitch.

But X’s ambitions go beyond video and employment platforms. Musk and Yaccarino also expressed interest in launching a news service called XWire, which will distribute press releases starting in 2024. This demonstrates that X is not just a single-application platform, but rather a multi-functional platform that aims to provide a wide range of services.

