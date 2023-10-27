Elon Musk Plans to Transform His Social Network into a Game-Changing Financial Platform

Elon Musk has a bold vision for his social network, and it extends far beyond being just another Twitter. In a recent internal meeting, the entrepreneur and Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino announced their intention to turn the platform into a serious competitor for YouTube, the popular video-sharing platform, LinkedIn, the professional social network, and even traditional banks.

According to Bloomberg, who spoke with a Twitter employee, Yaccarino and Musk discussed their plans to expand into new areas of business, including video content and recruitment. Although specific details were not provided, they outlined the concept of a “financial” Twitter, a project that Musk has previously hinted at.

Instead of simply enabling payments between friends, Musk envisions a comprehensive financial platform where users can manage their entire financial lives, including money and securities, without the need for a traditional bank account. This revolutionary approach has the potential to disrupt the current banking system and empower individuals to take control of their finances.

During the meeting, Musk expressed confidence that this transformative development would likely occur before the end of 2024. Twitter has already begun collaborating with the U.S. government to obtain the necessary licenses for offering financial services, and Musk hopes to expand these efforts to other countries in the coming months.

Musk’s aspiration to transform Twitter into a multifunctional platform aligns with his previous statements about wanting to create a WeChat-like experience. Renaming Twitter as “X” is part of this strategy, as it references the online financial platform that Musk founded in the early 2000s, which was later acquired PayPal.

In addition to these ambitious plans, Twitter recently introduced voice and video calls for premium subscribers, further diversifying its offerings and enhancing user experiences.

With Musk’s visionary mindset and determination, Twitter’s transformation into a game-changing financial platform seems highly plausible, potentially revolutionizing how people engage with social media and manage their finances in the digital age.

