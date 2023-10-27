Elon Musk’s Ambitious Transformation of X: A Platform in Flux

One year ago, Elon Musk acquired Twitter and set out on a bold mission to transform the social media platform into something entirely new. However, this ambitious endeavor has resulted in a significant departure from what made Twitter a popular and reliable source of information. Musk’s actions, such as changing the platform’s name to X and overhauling its core features, have led to a decline in user engagement and the erosion of its status as a central hub for news.

The transformation of X has been met with skepticism, as critics argue that Musk has failed to make any meaningful improvements to the platform. Insider Intelligence analyst Jasmine Enberg emphasized that Musk’s vision of creating an “everything app” has yet to materialize, and instead, X has faced the loss of users, advertisers, and its primary value proposition.

The alteration of X’s verification system, removal of content moderation, and blue checkmarks’ significance have raised concerns. The once-recognizable checkmarks now merely indicate that an account holder pays for a subscription service. This change has contributed to the spread of misinformation, with paying accounts amplifying false claims through the platform’s algorithms.

In addition to these challenges, X has faced mounting financial difficulties. Musk’s acquisition took the company private, leaving its financial state undisclosed. However, Musk noted a substantial decline in advertising revenue and significant debt. Despite efforts to attract advertisers hiring a former NBC executive, X has struggled to regain previous advertising levels.

This decline is reflected in the decreased web traffic to Twitter.com and its advertiser portal. Similarweb reported a 14% and 16.5% year-over-year decrease in global web traffic to Twitter.com and the ads.twitter.com portal, respectively. Mobile performance also plummeted, with a 17.8% year-over-year decline in combined monthly active users for iOS and Android.

Ultimately, the fate of X as an all-encompassing app and its ability to regain relevance remain uncertain. Musk’s ambitious transformation has faced a multitude of obstacles, many of which are self-inflicted. The platform’s decline serves as a cautionary tale about the challenges of revamping a social media network without considering the value of community and user experience.

