Twitter Receives Worst Ranking in Report on Climate Misinformation Policies

A report Climate Action Against Disinformation revealed that Twitter (now known as X) received the lowest score in policies aimed at reducing climate change misinformation. The report assessed five major tech platforms – Meta, Pinterest, YouTube, TikTok, and Twitter – and ranked them based on their content moderation policies and efforts to combat inaccurate information related to climate denialism.

The Climate of Misinformation report, composed numerous international climate and anti-disinformation organizations, including Greenpeace and Friends of the Earth, aimed to highlight the prevalence of climate misinformation on major platforms and accused big tech of being complicit in its spread.

Twitter’s poor performance in the survey was due to its failure to meet the organization’s criteria for climate misinformation policies. The platform lacked clear and publicly available information on climate science and articulated policies on addressing misinformation. The confusion surrounding policies was attributed to Elon Musk’s acquisition of the company, which raised questions about policy enforcement and content decisions.

Furthermore, Twitter was the only platform without a clear reporting process for harmful or misleading content. Despite receiving a single point for an easily accessible privacy policy, Twitter fell short in other areas.

While the other platforms ranked slightly better, none received a high score on the report’s scale. Pinterest scored the highest with 12 points out of 21. Common issues included the lack of clear definitions of climate misinformation, inadequate enforcement of existing policies, and a lack of transparency in their application across different languages. Additionally, none of the companies released public reports on how algorithmic changes affect climate misinformation.

The report calls for several changes in big tech’s policies, including the establishment of clear guidelines on climate issues and updates to privacy policies to disclose data connections with advertisers linked to the fossil fuel industry.

The trend in the past year has seen a decline in content moderation investments big tech, despite repeated calls from anti-misinformation groups to address the issue. Twitter, under Musk’s leadership, has scaled back its moderation capabilities while allowing the spread of anti-vaccine falsehoods. YouTube permitted election denialism, and Instagram reinstated anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr on its platform.

Sources:

– Climate of Misinformation report Climate Action Against Disinformation

– Article source: [insert source here]