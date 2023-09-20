X (formerly Twitter) Ranked Last in Managing Climate Misinformation

In a recent assessment conducted Climate Action Against Disinformation (CAAD), X (formerly known as Twitter) received the lowest score in effectively managing climate misinformation among several major social media platforms.

CAAD, a coalition of over 50 environmental groups, evaluated the platforms based on a range of criteria including transparency, advertising, policy content, and enforcement of rules against climate misinformation. X received only one point, highlighting its lack of clear policies, transparency mechanisms, and evidence of effective policy enforcement in addressing climate misinformation.

Other platforms fared better in the assessment. YouTube ranked just above X, scoring 6 points, while Meta and Instagram tied with 8 points. TikTok received 9 points, whereas Pinterest emerged as the highest-ranking platform with 12 points.

Erika Seiber, a spokesperson for Friends of the Earth and Climate Action Against Disinformation Coalition, praised Pinterest for its proactive efforts in addressing climate change misinformation through content moderation policies.

The assessment emphasizes the need to hold social media platforms accountable for their lack of climate misinformation policies and inconsistent enforcement. As more Americans rely on social media for news and information, these platforms play a significant role in shaping public discourse on environmental issues. Misinformation can lead to confusion and hinder discussions on climate change, renewable energy, and climate policy.

The report also raises concerns about the acquisition of X Elon Musk and its impact on the platform’s approach to climate misinformation. Prior to Musk’s ownership, the platform had banned advertisements that contradicted climate science. However, the report indicates uncertainty regarding the preservation of these policies under the new leadership.

The Climate Action Against Disinformation Coalition reached out to X and other platforms during the assessment process but did not receive a response from X. The lack of communication and the downsizing of the content moderation team under Musk’s ownership have created less transparency into how X handles misinformation.

This shift in ownership has also resulted in changes to the online interactions surrounding climate issues. Climate scientists and environmentalists have reported an increase in abuse and rude comments on the platform, leading to a decrease in their engagement with X.

Overall, the assessment highlights the importance of social media platforms taking responsibility for combatting climate misinformation and providing clear policies and enforcement mechanisms. As users increasingly rely on these platforms for news and information, it becomes crucial to ensure accurate and reliable information regarding climate change and related issues.

Sources: Climate Action Against Disinformation (CAAD) Coalition, Pew Research Center