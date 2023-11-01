Elon Musk’s Twitter Acquisition: A Lesson in Business Missteps

When it comes to business ventures, even the brightest minds can sometimes make costly mistakes. Elon Musk, renowned for his entrepreneurial brilliance, recently admitted that his acquisition of the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, now called X, was not as successful as he had hoped. Musk revealed that the platform, which he had purchased for a staggering $44 billion, is currently valued at less than half that amount.

In a surprising move, Musk granted equity to all X employees who were spared from lay-offs, valuing the company at $19 billion, or $45 per share. However, this valuation represents a sharp decline of 55 percent since its acquisition Musk.

Even industry analysts question the accuracy of these numbers. Fidelity, a mutual fund company that invested over $300 million in Musk’s takeover, estimates that the company’s worth has plummeted 65 percent compared to last year.

The current valuation is a billion dollars less than what Musk himself stated in a March internal email, where he asserted that Twitter was worth $20 billion.

Let’s delve into the events leading up to this predicament. Musk initially agreed to purchase Twitter for $44 billion in April. By July 2022, Twitter’s stock price had fallen to approximately $34 per share, causing Musk to contemplate backing out of the deal due to concerns about spam accounts. However, Twitter filed a lawsuit, and in October of the same year, Musk followed through with the original agreement.

Unfortunately, following the acquisition, Musk made several controversial decisions. He drastically reduced the company’s workforce, neglecting critical security and hardware maintenance. Additionally, he allowed previously banned users to regain access to the platform, resulting in an exodus of advertisers and customers who did not want to be associated with extremist ideologies.

These missteps ultimately revealed that the general public prefers a more balanced and respectful online environment, rather than one plagued extreme views and aggressive behavior. It seems, after all, that most people do not appreciate having their opinions shouted at them in all caps individuals who cannot discern the caps lock key.

