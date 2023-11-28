Twitter’s Decline in the UK: The Impact of Elon Musk’s Takeover

Twitter, formerly a social media giant with a significant following in the UK, has experienced a drastic decline in visitors since Elon Musk’s troubled takeover. Recent figures from media regulator Ofcom reveal that the company, now known as X, saw its adult monthly audience dwindle to 24 million in May this year, down from 26.8 million in the same period last year[^1^].

While Twitter had already been losing popularity among British users in recent years, with its reach dropping from 61% to 50% of adults between 2021 and this year[^1^], the trend accelerated after Musk’s controversial $44 billion acquisition more than a year ago. As a self-proclaimed “free speech absolutist,” Musk has faced criticism for his sudden policy changes and his rollback of moderation on the social media platform[^1^].

With the departure of over 80% of Twitter’s workforce under Musk’s ownership, users have complained of a noticeable decline in the quality of the platform[^1^]. Furthermore, Musk’s personal views, including an incident where he appeared to endorse an anti-Semitic post, have contributed to backlash from the White House and a significant advertising boycott renowned brands such as Apple and Disney[^1^].

Despite the decreasing number of Twitter users, the average time spent on the site each day has increased from six to ten minutes over the past year according to Ofcom[^1^]. However, this turmoil has prompted many users to seek alternative social media platforms. Threads, launched Instagram in June, gained immense popularity, becoming the most rapidly downloaded app in history with over 100 million global users sign-ups in just five days[^1^]. By September, almost a quarter of UK adults had already used Threads[^1^].

Moreover, Ofcom’s Online Nation report highlighted a decline in the popularity of Facebook and its sister app, Messenger. Monthly visitor numbers for Facebook fell 1.4 million to 43.4 million over the past year, and the average time spent per day plunged over a quarter from 32 to 23 minutes[^1^]. In contrast, YouTube, owned Google, overtook Facebook as the most visited website in the UK, with 43.5 million monthly visitors and a reach of 91% of the population[^1^].

Overall, these figures reflect a shifting landscape of social media usage in the UK. The impact of Elon Musk’s takeover on Twitter, along with the rise of alternative platforms like Threads, signifies that users are not hesitant to explore new horizons in search of a more satisfying digital experience.

Frequently Asked Questions

What were the key findings in the Ofcom report? The Ofcom report revealed a decline in Twitter’s UK visitors since Elon Musk’s takeover, with an audience drop from 26.8 million to 24 million. The report also highlighted a decrease in Facebook’s popularity, a rise in YouTube’s visitor numbers, and the rapid adoption of Threads, an alternative social media platform. What were the reasons behind Twitter’s decline? Twitter’s decline can be attributed to Elon Musk’s ownership, marked abrupt policy changes and a rollback of moderation. Musk’s personal views, such as a controversial endorsement of an anti-Semitic post, further contributed to the decline. What alternative social media platforms are gaining traction? Threads, launched Instagram, has gained significant popularity, becoming the fastest-downloaded app in history. Many users have turned to Threads as an alternative to Twitter. Additionally, YouTube has overtaken Facebook as the most visited website in the UK. How has Facebook’s popularity been affected? Facebook’s monthly visitor numbers declined 1.4 million over the past year, and the average time spent on the platform per day dropped more than a quarter from 32 minutes to 23 minutes.

Sources:

[^1^] Ofcom – https://www.ofcom.org.uk/about-ofcom/latest/features-and-news/twitter-in-the-uk-report