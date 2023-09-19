X Experiences Issues as Users Report Timelines Not Loading

X, formerly known as Twitter, is currently facing technical difficulties as users across the platform are reporting that their timelines are not loading. Over 800 people have raised the issue on online outage tracker Down Detector, with the problem seemingly starting just before 2:30 PM BST. Both the X website and app are affected this issue.

Despite the timeline loading problem, users are still able to post tweets, leading many to voice their frustrations about the site’s malfunction. This outage comes at an inconvenient time for X, as its CEO Elon Musk recently announced plans to implement a paywall in the future.

Musk has been making changes to X since taking over the company, which has resulted in growing concerns about the platform’s stability. Many attribute these technical issues to the significant number of staff cuts, including engineers, that Musk has made. The decision to introduce a paywall has also received mixed reactions from users.

During a live-streamed conversation with Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Musk explained that a paywall would help address the issue of bots on the platform. However, he has not provided specific details about how the payment system would function. Currently, users have the option to subscribe to X Premium for additional features. This subscription offers benefits such as a blue checkmark on the account, the ability to share longer posts, and edit previously published posts. The price of an X Premium subscription varies depending on the country, with users in the US paying $8 a month and users in the UK paying £11.

As X continues to experience technical problems, users hope that the platform will address these issues promptly to ensure a smooth and reliable user experience.

Source: No URLs provided.