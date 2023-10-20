Twitch Announces Changes to Compete with Livestreaming Rivals

Twitch, the popular livestreaming platform, is making changes to better position itself against competitors like TikTok, Kick, and YouTube. During a TwitchCon event in Las Vegas, Twitch CEO Dan Clancy announced new features aimed at increasing discoverability and expanding safety policies.

Twitch has faced challenges as rival platforms lure away top creators with lucrative deals. Recently, FaZe Clan’s NickMercs announced his departure from Twitch for a reported $10 million deal with Kick. Twitch is also still feeling the impact of xQc’s exit to Kick in a massive $100 million deal. In response, Twitch is introducing changes that benefit streamers.

One significant change is that Twitch streamers can now stream to multiple platforms simultaneously without being punished. Previously, Twitch Partners and Affiliates were not allowed to stream to other platforms like YouTube or Kick, risking the loss of their status and monetization benefits. This new change gives streamers more flexibility and potential reach.

Another area Twitch is addressing is the issue of ads and ad revenue. Pre-roll ads have been known to lead to viewer dropoff, and Twitch plans to introduce a “Chat Countdown” feature to warn stream moderators of upcoming automatic ad breaks, allowing creators to better manage when ads interrupt their streams.

Twitch is also making moves to compete with TikTok introducing Twitch “Stories,” a time-sensitive vertical post feature similar to those on Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, and TikTok itself. It is also testing a new “Discovery Feed” feature to expose viewers to new creators.

In regards to safety policies, Twitch now includes consequences for off-platform doxxing and swatting. This step acknowledges that actions outside of the platform can directly or indirectly harm Twitch users and aims to protect streamers. Interestingly, this change comes as YouTube faces criticism for its delayed response to doxxing incidents involving its creators.

Overall, these changes demonstrate Twitch’s commitment to staying competitive in the livestreaming market and providing a better experience for creators and viewers alike.

