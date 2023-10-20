Twitch Allows Simultaneous Streaming on Other Live Video Sites

Twitch, the popular live streaming platform, has announced that its users will now be able to stream concurrently on other live video sites. The announcement was made at TwitchCon in Las Vegas and comes alongside new guidelines for simulcasting. Twitch emphasized that as long as the “Twitch user experience is not compromised” on other platforms, users are permitted to simulcast.

This move represents a shift in Twitch’s policy on cross-streaming. Back in August, the platform relaxed its rules to allow channels to have their live content appear on social media apps such as TikTok and Instagram. The company’s language regarding which competitor services are acceptable now is broad, stating that “any service” is on the table. The only exception seems to be channels that have exclusive contracts with Twitch.

While this change may seem counterintuitive from a business perspective, it could be a strategic move to retain popular streamers who may be considering signing deals with competitors like YouTube. Allowing users to stream on multiple platforms simultaneously, and potentially earn additional revenue streams, could incentivize content creators to stay on Twitch. It may also help to increase the satisfaction of medium-sized streamers with their income.

Twitch has been actively updating its policies across the board to meet the needs of its users and investors. The platform has addressed issues such as off-platform doxxing and implemented machine learning programs to moderate chats. Additionally, Twitch has introduced features inspired other social media platforms, including stories and feeds.

Overall, Twitch’s decision to allow simultaneous streaming on other live video sites reflects its efforts to adapt to the changing landscape and retain its position as a leading platform for live streaming.

Sources: None