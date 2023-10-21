Twitch Now Allows Simultaneous Streaming on Other Platforms

Twitch, the popular live streaming platform, has announced that it will now allow its users to stream concurrently on other live video sites. This new feature was unveiled at TwitchCon in Las Vegas, along with updated guidelines on simulcasting.

Under these new guidelines, Twitch users are permitted to stream on other platforms as long as it does not compromise the Twitch user experience. In August, Twitch already relaxed its rules to allow cross-streaming on social media apps like TikTok and Instagram. Now, the company has taken a broader approach, stating that “any service” is on the table for simulcasting, with the exception of channels that have signed exclusivity contracts with Twitch.

This new move Twitch might seem counterintuitive as it could potentially impact the company’s bottom line. However, it is speculated that this decision may have been influenced the departure of some high-profile streamers who have signed deals with competitors, such as YouTube. By allowing users to stream on other platforms and giving creators additional revenue streams, Twitch is likely aiming to retain major players and keep medium-sized streamers happier with their income.

Twitch has been actively updating its policies to ensure the satisfaction of both its users and investors. The company has recently addressed issues such as off-platform doxxing and has incorporated machine learning programs to moderate chats. Additionally, Twitch has introduced new features, including stories and feeds, borrowing ideas from other social media companies.

Overall, this new development allows Twitch users to expand their audience reach and potentially increase their revenue, while Twitch aims to maintain its position as a leading live streaming platform.

