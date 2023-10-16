Twitch Introduces Stories Feature for Creators to Share Short Content

Twitch has launched a new feature called Twitch Stories, allowing creators on the popular streaming app to share short 48-hour posts with their followers and subscribers. Similar to the Stories features on Snapchat and Instagram, Twitch Streamers now have the ability to promote their channels and engage with their audience using this ephemeral content format.

Twitch’s Senior Product Manager, Eduardo Fenili, explained that the Stories tab on the platform works in a similar way to rival apps. The update introduces a new “Stories” shelf on the “Following” page, where users can see a stream of content from the creators they follow. This content can include pictures, text, and clips from their streams. Creators also have the option to customize their Stories with pre-made backgrounds, enhancing the visual experience for their audience.

The Stories feature on Twitch functions similarly to Instagram Stories. Each post expires after 48 hours, and users can react to Stories using emotes. However, there are some differences in terms of who can create Stories. Twitch limits access to this feature to streamers who have had at least one stream in the last 30 days. Additionally, only creators with a minimum of 30 subscribers can create sub-only Stories exclusive to their paying audience, including gift subs. This incentivizes users to subscribe as it is the only way to access this exclusive content.

The company plans to gradually roll out the Stories feature to all users based on eligibility. Twitch is also working on additional features such as in-message polls and mentions to further enhance the interaction between creators and their audience.

Twitch Stories serves as a way for creators to make public announcements, share updates, or provide glimpses into their personal lives. However, the company emphasizes that all Stories content must adhere to the community guidelines and can be reported users if necessary.

While the current feature is limited to creators that users follow, there is a possibility that Twitch may develop a full algorithmic “for you” Stories feed in the future. This would suggest creators that users may be interested in based on their viewing habits and preferences.

Sources: Twitch Blog