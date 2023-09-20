Twitch Introduces Seamless Clipping and Uploading to TikTok

Twitch is making it easier for streamers to share their content on TikTok with a new feature that allows them to seamlessly clip their broadcasts and upload highlights directly to the popular video-sharing platform. This move recognizes TikTok as a powerful avenue for increasing visibility and reaching a broader audience.

Previously, streamers had to go through the tedious process of editing their stream clips into a landscape format and transforming them into vertical videos, especially if they wanted to include their webcam footage. Now, Twitch’s new feature eliminates this hassle automatically converting the clips into vertical format, making it more convenient for streamers.

While streamers could previously share their clips on platforms like YouTube Shorts and other social media sites, this is the first time Twitch has specifically catered to TikTok. Initially announced earlier this year, Twitch is now gradually rolling out the ability to share clips on TikTok, starting with select streamers. By integrating this feature directly into Twitch, streamers can now share their best moments on TikTok without the need to download their clips and go through additional editing.

Not only can streamers upload their clips, but they can also customize post settings such as allowing comments, duets, and stitching, all within the Twitch platform. The previously released clips editor, introduced in May, also simplifies the editing process allowing streamers to seamlessly incorporate their webcam footage into the clips with minimal editing experience required.

Given the increasing popularity of TikTok, it’s no surprise that many Twitch streamers want to share their content on the platform. This new feature from Twitch streamlines the process, making it easier than ever for streamers to showcase their Twitch highlights on TikTok and reach a wider audience.

