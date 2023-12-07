New Comedy Series Starring Ray Romano Coming to Netflix

Summary: Ray Romano has been cast in a new comedy series called “No Good Deed” that will be available on Netflix. This marks Romano’s return to television after his successful run on the hit show “Everybody Loves Raymond.”

In “No Good Deed,” Romano will play the lead role of Dave, a down-on-his-luck lawyer who decides to pursue a career as a stand-up comedian. The show will follow Dave’s journey as he navigates the comedy circuit and tries to make a name for himself.

While the original article focuses on Romano’s casting in the series, this new article will explore the premise of the show and the potential for it to be a comedic success. Romano has proven his comedic chops in the past, and fans of his previous work are eagerly anticipating his return to television.

The character of Dave seems like the perfect role for Romano, as his dry wit and relatable charm will likely shine through in the stand-up comedy scenes. With the show being available on Netflix, it has the potential to reach a wide audience and gain a dedicated following.

“No Good Deed” is set to start filming later this year, and fans are already buzzing with excitement. The combination of Romano’s comedic talent and the intriguing premise of the show make it a must-watch for comedy lovers.

It will be interesting to see how Romano’s character evolves throughout the series and if he is able to achieve his dream of becoming a successful comedian. With Romano’s track record of delivering hilarious performances, there’s no doubt that “No Good Deed” will be a comedy series worth watching.