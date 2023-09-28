‘Big Mouth’ Season 7 Trailer Revealed: What to Expect From Netflix Comedy

Netflix has released the highly-anticipated trailer for Season 7 of the hit animated comedy series ‘Big Mouth’. The show, created Nick Kroll, Andrew Goldberg, Mark Levin, and Jennifer Flackett, follows a group of teenagers as they navigate puberty and the trials and tribulations that come with it.

The trailer gives fans a glimpse of what’s to come in the new season, including the introduction of new characters, exciting storylines, and the same hilarity that fans have come to love. The show continues to tackle topics surrounding sexuality, relationships, and the awkwardness of growing up.

One of the highlights of the trailer is the return of the Hormone Monsters, who serve as guides and confidants to the show’s main characters. In Season 7, the Hormone Monsters will continue to provide advice and commentary on the characters’ experiences with their changing bodies and emotions.

In addition to the familiar faces, the trailer also teases some exciting guest appearances, including Maria Bamford and Seth Rogen. These celebrity cameos are sure to add even more laughs to an already hilarious series.

Overall, fans can expect more outrageous hijinks, relatable coming-of-age stories, and plenty of laughs in Season 7 of ‘Big Mouth’. The show has quickly become a fan favorite for its honest and comedic exploration of adolescence, and this upcoming season is sure to continue that trend.

Definitions:

– Hormone Monsters: Supernatural creatures that represent the inner conflicts and desires associated with puberty (source: TVLine)