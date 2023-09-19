David Beckham Docuseries Coming to Netflix

A new docuseries focusing on the life and career of soccer legend David Beckham is set to hit Netflix screens soon. The trailer for the series was recently released, giving fans a glimpse into the intimate details of Beckham’s journey from a young boy with dreams of playing professional soccer to becoming one of the most iconic figures in the sport.

The series promises to provide viewers with never-before-seen footage and interviews with Beckham himself, as well as his family and friends. It will explore the ups and downs of his career, including his time playing for Manchester United, Real Madrid, and the LA Galaxy, as well as his experiences representing the English national team.

According to the trailer, the docuseries will also delve into Beckham’s life off the field, showcasing his fashion endeavors, philanthropic efforts, and personal moments with his wife Victoria Beckham and their children.

The release date for the docuseries on Netflix has yet to be announced, but fans are already buzzing with excitement about getting a closer look at the life of one of the most influential athletes of our time.

