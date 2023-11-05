TCL Introduces New 98-Inch Mega TVs: P74 and Mini LED C80

TCL, the Chinese tech giant, continues to dominate the market with its impressive range of mega TVs. Just over a year since the release of its first 98-inch TV, the C735, TCL is back with two new additions to its lineup: the P74 priced at €2,999 and the Mini LED C80 at €3,999. Both models offer stunning visuals and outstanding performance, making them worthy contenders in the highly competitive market.

The P74 and Mini LED C80 share many similarities in terms of hardware and electronics. Both boast a 3840 x 2160 pixel VA LCD panel with native 10-bit color depth and a refresh rate of up to 120/144 Hz. However, where they truly differ is in their backlight technology, which significantly impacts their performance, especially in terms of peak brightness and contrast ratio.

The P74 features Direct LED backlighting with Wide Color Gamut (WCG) nanocrystals, offering an impressive peak brightness of 500 nits for both SDR and HDR content. With a contrast ratio of approximately 5,000:1 and a black level of 0.08 nit, the P74 delivers excellent image quality, especially for its price range.

On the other hand, the Mini LED C80 takes things up a notch with its Full Array local dimming configuration and Mini LED backlighting, featuring over 1300 dimming zones. This results in improved performance, with the Mini LED C80 delivering even more vibrant colors, deeper blacks, and a superior contrast ratio for a truly immersive viewing experience.

Both TVs are powered the latest generation MediaTek Pentonic 700 SoC for smooth and responsive operation. They run on the Google TV operating system based on Android 12 and come with up to 8 years of firmware updates guaranteed TCL.

In terms of connectivity, both models feature four HDMI 2.1 ports, including two 48 Gbps ports that support high refresh rates of up to 120/144 Hz. They also support eARC, Auto Low Latency Mode, Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) up to 144 Hz (including AMD FreeSync Premium), and HDR playback in various formats, such as HDR10/10+, Dolby Vision, HLG, and IMAX Enhanced.

With their advanced image processing capabilities, both the P74 and Mini LED C80 utilize the new 2023 “AiPQ 3.0 Engine,” which harnesses the power of artificial intelligence algorithms to enhance details, sharpness, and reduce noise. For gaming enthusiasts, the TVs offer a refresh rate of up to 240 Hz with Dual Line Gate technology for reduced input lag. The HDR performance is equally impressive, with dynamic tone mapping ensuring accurate and balanced highlights and shadows.

When it comes to audio, both models feature a 2.1 channel speaker system developed in collaboration with Onkyo, delivering a total power of 60W. The TVs support various audio formats, including Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus, Dolby TrueHD, Dolby Atmos (both lossy and lossless), DTS, and DTS-HD Master Audio.

In terms of connectivity options, both TVs offer Ethernet LAN, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and two USB ports (including one USB 3.0) for connecting external devices. They also support Google and Amazon Alexa voice assistants, as well as Chromecast and Apple AirPlay 2.

Overall, the P74 and Mini LED C80 from TCL offer impressive features and performance at competitive prices. Whether you’re a cinephile, gamer, or simply seeking an immersive entertainment experience, these mega TVs are sure to deliver.

